Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.68M. ADN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -617.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.78% since then. We note from Advent Technologies Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.
Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information
Instantly ADN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.23% year-to-date, but still up 9.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) is 39.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADN is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4.
Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -49.00%, down from the previous year.
The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.26 million and $2.23 million respectively.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -578.94%.
ADN Dividends
Advent Technologies Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.
Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.51% of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc shares, and 11.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.80%. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc stock is held by 40 institutions, with BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 5.46 million shares worth $3.22 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.16% or 1.29 million shares worth $0.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.76 million shares worth $0.45 million, making up 1.27% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.