Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.68M. ADN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.65, offering almost -617.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.78% since then. We note from Advent Technologies Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Instantly ADN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.23% year-to-date, but still up 9.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADN) is 39.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.04 day(s).