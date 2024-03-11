ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) were traded, and its beta was 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.16, and it changed around -$0.24 or -0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.84B. ACMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.40, offering almost -14.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.99% since then. We note from ACM Research Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

ACM Research Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACMR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ACM Research Inc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 54.35% year-to-date, but still down -11.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 85.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.5, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACMR is forecast to be at a low of $18 and a high of $106.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

ACM Research Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.11 percent over the past six months and at a -0.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 126.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $152.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect ACM Research Inc to make $168.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $74.26 million and $115.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 105.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.93%. ACM Research Inc earnings are expected to increase by -13.15% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 42.74% per year for the next five years.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 03 and May 07.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.18% of ACM Research Inc shares, and 60.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.21%. ACM Research Inc stock is held by 230 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.70% of the shares, which is about 3.68 million shares worth $48.17 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.24% or 3.43 million shares worth $44.86 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.33 million shares worth $17.41 million, making up 2.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $19.39 million, which represents about 2.01% of the total shares outstanding.