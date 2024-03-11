Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.98, and it changed around $0.5 or 6.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $775.98M. SLRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.88, offering almost -274.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Acelyrin Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.
Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information
Instantly SLRN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.97% year-to-date, but still down -3.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) is -2.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.9 day(s).
Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.59% of Acelyrin Inc shares, and 91.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.94%. Acelyrin Inc stock is held by 158 institutions, with Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.60% of the shares, which is about 9.33 million shares worth $195.1 million.
FMR, LLC, with 7.67% or 7.46 million shares worth $155.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.42 million shares worth $29.77 million, making up 1.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $23.65 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.