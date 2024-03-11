Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.7 million shares of the Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.98, and it changed around $0.5 or 6.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $775.98M. SLRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.88, offering almost -274.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Acelyrin Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.12 million.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Instantly SLRN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.68% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 6.97% year-to-date, but still down -3.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) is -2.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.9 day(s).