89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.93, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. ETNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.93, offering almost -77.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.19% since then. We note from 89bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.
89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information
Instantly ETNB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 15.76% year-to-date, but still up 2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 55.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.05 day(s).
89bio Inc (ETNB) estimates and forecasts
89bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.90 percent over the past six months and at a -15.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.20%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.24%. 89bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by -2.19% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.
ETNB Dividends
89bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.
89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.89% of 89bio Inc shares, and 106.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.18%. 89bio Inc stock is held by 211 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.13% of the shares, which is about 11.42 million shares worth $216.35 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 6.16% or 4.65 million shares worth $88.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 3.39 million shares worth $58.03 million, making up 4.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.82 million shares worth around $34.42 million, which represents about 2.41% of the total shares outstanding.