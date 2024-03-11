89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.93, and it changed around -$0.09 or -0.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. ETNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.93, offering almost -77.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.19% since then. We note from 89bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Instantly ETNB has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 15.76% year-to-date, but still up 2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, 89bio Inc (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 55.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.05 day(s).