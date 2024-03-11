3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.12, and it changed around $0.07 or 1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $683.16M. DDD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.09, offering almost -116.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.64% since then. We note from 3D Systems Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

3D Systems Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.43. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended DDD as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. 3D Systems Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Instantly DDD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.37% year-to-date, but still up 24.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD) is 4.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DDD is forecast to be at a low of $14 and a high of $14.

3D Systems Corp. (DDD) estimates and forecasts

3D Systems Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.85 percent over the past six months and at a 76.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $108.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect 3D Systems Corp. to make $117.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $128.02 million and $134.03 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -47.73%. 3D Systems Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 49.83% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.

3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.16% of 3D Systems Corp. shares, and 66.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.96%. 3D Systems Corp. stock is held by 333 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.29% of the shares, which is about 21.75 million shares worth $215.96 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.41% or 13.9 million shares worth $138.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 9.02 million shares worth $44.28 million, making up 6.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund held roughly 5.0 million shares worth around $43.55 million, which represents about 3.75% of the total shares outstanding.