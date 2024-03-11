180 Life Sciences Corp’s (ATNF): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.55, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.88M. ATNF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.39, offering almost -1403.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.72% since then. We note from 180 Life Sciences Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.91K.

180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Instantly ATNF has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.57% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.49% year-to-date, but still up 4.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, 180 Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:ATNF) is -10.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18000.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.6 day(s).