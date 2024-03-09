Why Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DUO) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO)’s traded shares stood at 6.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.60, to imply an increase of 5.95% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The DUO share’s 52-week high remains $26.55, putting it -4325.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $31.54M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 106.01K shares over the past 3 months.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

After registering a 5.95% upside in the last session, Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (DUO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6197, jumping 5.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.49%, and 9.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.11%. Short interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DUO) saw shorts transact 4270.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.