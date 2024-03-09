Why African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AAGR) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAGR)’s traded shares stood at 1.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply a decrease of -34.18% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The AAGR share’s 52-week high remains $11.39, putting it -3063.89% down since that peak but still an impressive -27.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $29.24M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 723.17K shares over the past 3 months.

African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAGR) trade information

After registering a -34.18% downside in the last session, African Agriculture Holdings Inc (AAGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7400, dropping -34.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -45.97%, and -60.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.04%. Short interest in African Agriculture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAGR) saw shorts transact 81690.0 shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.