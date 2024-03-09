What Could Change After PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PMVP) Gains 31.18% From The High-Point?

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.70, to imply a decrease of -8.60% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The PMVP share’s 52-week high remains $9.72, putting it -471.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.17. The company has a valuation of $87.45M, with an average of 0.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 485.77K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -8.60% downside in the last session, PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9500, dropping -8.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.33%, and -0.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.16%. Short interest in PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP) saw shorts transact 1.84 million shares and set a 3.35 days time to cover.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) shares are -72.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.56% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.90% this quarter before falling -2.60% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.63% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 3.33% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.10% annually.

PMVP Dividends

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s Major holders

PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 2.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.53% of the shares at 102.37% float percentage. In total, 99.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.56 million shares (or 13.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.68 million shares, or about 9.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $29.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc (PMVP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.26 million shares. This is just over 2.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 7.73 million.