Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Up 53.54% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 34.26% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.78, to imply a decrease of -0.59% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The WVE share’s 52-week high remains $7.67, putting it -13.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.15. The company has a valuation of $829.06M, with an average of 1.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 954.06K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.59% downside in the last session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.67, dropping -0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.16%, and 69.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.26%. Short interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw shorts transact 2.51 million shares and set a 4.05 days time to cover.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are 54.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -74.07% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.80% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -35.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $22.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.33 million and $7.94 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -30.30% before jumping 133.40% in the following quarter.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 18.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.97% of the shares at 91.75% float percentage. In total, 74.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.2 million shares (or 17.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is M28 Capital Management LP with 7.05 million shares, or about 7.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $25.66 million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 3.32 million shares. This is just over 3.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 5.5 million.