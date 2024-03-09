Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc At $3.87: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.87, to imply an increase of 1.31% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The VNDA share’s 52-week high remains $7.00, putting it -80.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.30. The company has a valuation of $222.68M, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) trade information

After registering a 1.31% upside in the last session, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.67, jumping 1.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.05%, and 6.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.29%. Short interest in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) saw shorts transact 2.96 million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.