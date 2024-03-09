Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) Loss Of -16.79 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)’s traded shares stood at 7.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.06, to imply a decrease of -1.02% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The U share’s 52-week high remains $50.08, putting it -85.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.20. The company has a valuation of $10.44B, with an average of 16.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.02% downside in the last session, Unity Software Inc (U) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.67, dropping -1.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.40%, and -16.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.82%. Short interest in Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) saw shorts transact 32.96 million shares and set a 3.62 days time to cover.

Unity Software Inc (U) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Unity Software Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Unity Software Inc (U) shares are -28.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 48.78% against 23.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.00% this quarter before jumping 13.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $432.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $442.45 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $500.36 million and $533.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.60% before dropping -17.10% in the following quarter.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Unity Software Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Unity Software Inc insiders hold 10.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.33% of the shares at 81.12% float percentage. In total, 72.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.98 million shares (or 9.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.52 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with 27.45 million shares, or about 7.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.19 billion.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unity Software Inc (U) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 7.99 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $250.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.7 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 334.3 million.