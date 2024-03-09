This Week’s 20.20% Gain In Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Taught Us Something New

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s traded shares stood at 5.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.14, to imply an increase of 0.42% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The HMY share’s 52-week high remains $7.20, putting it -0.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.94. The company has a valuation of $4.43B, with an average of 6.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information

After registering a 0.42% upside in the last session, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.22, jumping 0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.20%, and 18.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.10%. Short interest in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) saw shorts transact 6.52 million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.