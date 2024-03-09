This Week’s 20.20% Gain In Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Taught Us Something New

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s traded shares stood at 5.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.14, to imply an increase of 0.42% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The HMY share’s 52-week high remains $7.20, putting it -0.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.94. The company has a valuation of $4.43B, with an average of 6.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.84 million shares over the past 3 months.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) trade information
After registering a 0.42% upside in the last session, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.22, jumping 0.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.20%, and 18.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.10%. Short interest in Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY) saw shorts transact 6.52 million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) shares are 71.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.00% against 4.50%.
HMY Dividends
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.65% of the shares at 32.65% float percentage. In total, 32.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 53.25 million shares (or 8.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $223.66 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lingotto Investment Management Llp with 24.79 million shares, or about 4.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $104.13 million.
We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 32.88 million shares. This is just over 5.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $123.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.21 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 60.95 million.