This Is A Time To Build A Position In Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA)

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.47, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The CABA share’s 52-week high remains $26.35, putting it -17.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.88. The company has a valuation of $962.84M, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 969.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside in the last session, Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.98, jumping 0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.26%, and -4.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.01%. Short interest in Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ:CABA) saw shorts transact 6.83 million shares and set a 7.32 days time to cover.