There Has Been A -6.34% Decline For Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO). So What’s Next?

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.21, to imply a decrease of -6.34% or -$1.03 in intraday trading. The ALXO share’s 52-week high remains $17.42, putting it -14.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 74.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.94. The company has a valuation of $757.76M, with an average of 0.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 456.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

After registering a -6.34% downside in the last session, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.39, dropping -6.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.20%, and 1.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.15%. Short interest in Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw shorts transact 3.53 million shares and set a 12.12 days time to cover.