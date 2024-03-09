There Has Been A -1.53% Decline For Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG). So What’s Next?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)’s traded shares stood at 3.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.26, to imply a decrease of -1.53% or -$1.0 in intraday trading. The PEG share’s 52-week high remains $65.46, putting it -1.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.71. The company has a valuation of $32.04B, with an average of 3.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) trade information

After registering a -1.53% downside in the last session, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.59, dropping -1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.25%, and 8.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.09%. Short interest in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) saw shorts transact 6.63 million shares and set a 2.52 days time to cover.