Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 24.96% Year-To-Date

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN)’s traded shares stood at 1.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.11, to imply an increase of 3.97% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The TERN share’s 52-week high remains $14.04, putting it -73.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.26. The company has a valuation of $501.12M, with an average of 1.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 734.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) trade information

After registering a 3.97% upside in the last session, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.68, jumping 3.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.94%, and 42.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.96%. Short interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) saw shorts transact 4.36 million shares and set a 7.36 days time to cover.