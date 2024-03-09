Stock Of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) Jumped By 16.40 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG)’s traded shares stood at 4.81 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.00, to imply an increase of 0.55% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The MUFG share’s 52-week high remains $10.94, putting it 0.55% up since that peak but still an impressive 45.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.99. The company has a valuation of $130.68B, with an average of 2.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.55% upside in the last session, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.22, jumping 0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.47%, and 16.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.76%. Short interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) saw shorts transact 10.38 million shares and set a 3.05 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) shares are 32.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 138.24% against 1.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -68.70% this quarter before falling -47.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -54.90% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.09% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 21.35% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.50% annually.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.25, with the share yield ticking at 2.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.00% of the shares at 2.00% float percentage. In total, 2.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 73.9 million shares (or 0.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $544.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 18.66 million shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $137.52 million.

We also have Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard/Windsor II holds roughly 19.94 million shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $160.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.7 million, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 29.86 million.