Smith & Wesson Brands Inc’s (NASDAQ: SWBI) Stock Rises 29.39 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s traded shares stood at 4.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.39, to imply an increase of 29.39% or $3.95 in intraday trading. The SWBI share’s 52-week high remains $14.86, putting it 14.55% up since that peak but still an impressive 40.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.34. The company has a valuation of $793.68M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 397.72K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 29.39% upside in the last session, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.46, jumping 29.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.24%, and 32.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 28.24%. Short interest in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SWBI) saw shorts transact 1.55 million shares and set a 5.41 days time to cover.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Smith & Wesson Brands Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) shares are 65.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.89% against -6.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -58.30% this quarter before jumping 3.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $133.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $144.73 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.64% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -23.05% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

SWBI Dividends

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc has its next earnings report out on March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.46, with the share yield ticking at 2.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SWBI)’s Major holders

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc insiders hold 1.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.69% of the shares at 61.70% float percentage. In total, 60.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 8.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 3.42 million shares, or about 7.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $44.61 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.43 million shares. This is just over 3.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 12.38 million.