Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE: SBSW) Have Dipped -14.55% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW)’s traded shares stood at 5.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.64, to imply an increase of 1.75% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SBSW share’s 52-week high remains $9.88, putting it -112.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.85. The company has a valuation of $3.28B, with an average of 6.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

After registering a 1.75% upside in the last session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.72, jumping 1.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.43%, and 4.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.55%. Short interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (NYSE:SBSW) saw shorts transact 20.68 million shares and set a 4.64 days time to cover.