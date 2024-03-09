Should You Expect Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) To Recover From Its 39.66% Gain From Highs?

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB)’s traded shares stood at 4.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.74, to imply an increase of 6.10% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The TGB share’s 52-week high remains $1.79, putting it -2.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $502.39M, with an average of 1.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 6.10% upside in the last session, Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7500, jumping 6.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.83%, and 28.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.29%. Short interest in Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB) saw shorts transact 5.05 million shares and set a 3.65 days time to cover.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taseko Mines Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) shares are 28.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,100.00% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 500.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $116.15 million.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Ltd. has its next earnings report out on March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taseko Mines Ltd. (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

Taseko Mines Ltd. insiders hold 3.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.12% of the shares at 20.83% float percentage. In total, 20.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 8.09 million shares (or 2.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd with 6.3 million shares, or about 2.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.01 million.

We also have iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taseko Mines Ltd. (TGB) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds roughly 8.91 million shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.0 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 7.62 million.