Should You Expect Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) To Recover From Its 54.14% Gain From Highs?

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s traded shares stood at 3.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $63.34, to imply an increase of 2.62% or $1.62 in intraday trading. The CAVA share’s 52-week high remains $62.09, putting it 1.97% up since that peak but still an impressive 54.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.05. The company has a valuation of $7.20B, with an average of 3.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 2.62% upside in the last session, Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 65.76, jumping 2.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.64%, and 23.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.37%. Short interest in Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) saw shorts transact 9.68 million shares and set a 6.07 days time to cover.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cava Group Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cava Group Inc (CAVA) shares are 54.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.52% against 9.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $242.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $212.27 million.

CAVA Dividends

Cava Group Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cava Group Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders

Cava Group Inc insiders hold 13.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.48% of the shares at 85.22% float percentage. In total, 73.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Artal Group S.A.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.01 million shares (or 28.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.31 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. with 12.67 million shares, or about 11.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $518.96 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cava Group Inc (CAVA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2.5 million shares. This is just over 2.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $102.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.64 million, or 0.56% of the shares, all valued at about 26.05 million.