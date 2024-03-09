Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) After -4.09% Decline From High?

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL)’s traded shares stood at 3.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.61, to imply an increase of 0.11% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The OWL share’s 52-week high remains $18.33, putting it -4.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.70. The company has a valuation of $8.20B, with an average of 5.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.11% upside in the last session, Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.21, jumping 0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.06%, and 9.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.19%. Short interest in Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL) saw shorts transact 18.61 million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blue Owl Capital Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) shares are 48.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.69% against 7.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.30% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $478.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $509.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $377.4 million and $401.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.80% before jumping 26.90% in the following quarter.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc has its next earnings report out on February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Owl Capital Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 3.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Blue Owl Capital Inc insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.73% of the shares at 91.75% float percentage. In total, 91.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 56.75 million shares (or 12.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $661.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ICONIQ Capital, LLC with 50.0 million shares, or about 11.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $582.5 million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 22.03 million shares. This is just over 4.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $256.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.02 million, or 4.84% of the shares, all valued at about 256.53 million.