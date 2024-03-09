SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) Dropped -1.61 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s traded shares stood at 6.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.45, to imply an increase of 1.14% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The S share’s 52-week high remains $30.76, putting it -12.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.43. The company has a valuation of $8.20B, with an average of 4.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.14% upside in the last session, SentinelOne Inc (S) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.87, jumping 1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.61%, and -2.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.04%. Short interest in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) saw shorts transact 10.0 million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.

SentinelOne Inc (S) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SentinelOne Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SentinelOne Inc (S) shares are 61.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.14% against 6.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.20% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 27 analysts is $169.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $180.74 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $126.1 million and $133.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 34.50% before jumping 35.50% in the following quarter.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc has its next earnings report out on March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SentinelOne Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

SentinelOne Inc insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.83% of the shares at 82.38% float percentage. In total, 81.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.65 million shares (or 14.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $523.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 22.54 million shares, or about 9.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $340.35 million.

We also have First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SentinelOne Inc (S) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds roughly 8.8 million shares. This is just over 3.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $148.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.04 million, or 2.91% of the shares, all valued at about 106.3 million.