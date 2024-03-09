Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ: SHOT) Down -37.61% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.19, to imply an increase of 11.73% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The SHOT share’s 52-week high remains $7.50, putting it -242.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 88.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.26. The company has a valuation of $90.71M, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) trade information

After registering a 11.73% upside in the last session, Safety Shot Inc (SHOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3700, jumping 11.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.37%, and -39.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.61%. Short interest in Safety Shot Inc (NASDAQ:SHOT) saw shorts transact 3.78 million shares and set a 1.57 days time to cover.