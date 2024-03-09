RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Dropped -3.63 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares stood at 5.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.86, to imply a decrease of -1.59% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The RLX share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -61.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.39. The company has a valuation of $1.87B, with an average of 4.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.77 million shares over the past 3 months.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information
After registering a -1.59% downside in the last session, RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9900, dropping -1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.63%, and 0.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.00%. Short interest in RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) saw shorts transact 45.23 million shares and set a 6.31 days time to cover.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) estimates and forecasts
The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -72.90% compared to the previous financial year.
Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $66.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.6 million.
RLX Dividends
RLX Technology Inc ADR has its next earnings report out on March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RLX Technology Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.01, with the share yield ticking at 0.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders
RLX Technology Inc ADR insiders hold 47.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.38% of the shares at 51.87% float percentage. In total, 27.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 60.07 million shares (or 4.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $106.32 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 50.68 million shares, or about 4.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $89.7 million.
We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 11.32 million shares. This is just over 0.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.14 million, or 0.88% of the shares, all valued at about 19.49 million.