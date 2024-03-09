RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE: RLX) Dropped -3.63 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares stood at 5.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.86, to imply a decrease of -1.59% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The RLX share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -61.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.39. The company has a valuation of $1.87B, with an average of 4.27 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) trade information

After registering a -1.59% downside in the last session, RLX Technology Inc ADR (RLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9900, dropping -1.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.63%, and 0.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.00%. Short interest in RLX Technology Inc ADR (NYSE:RLX) saw shorts transact 45.23 million shares and set a 6.31 days time to cover.