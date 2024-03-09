Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN) Stock Dropped -37.76% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN)’s traded shares stood at 2.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.50, to imply an increase of 11.95% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The REBN share’s 52-week high remains $9.20, putting it -513.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.21. The company has a valuation of $19.89M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 52.84K shares over the past 3 months.

Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN) trade information

After registering a 11.95% upside in the last session, Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5600, jumping 11.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.92%, and -37.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.10%. Short interest in Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ:REBN) saw shorts transact 52130.0 shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.