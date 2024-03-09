Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF)’s traded shares stood at 2.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.69, to imply a decrease of -28.12% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The RGF share’s 52-week high remains $5.21, putting it -655.07% down since that peak but still an impressive -39.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.96. The company has a valuation of $7.90M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 192.28K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -28.12% downside in the last session, Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0985, dropping -28.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -37.27%, and -46.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.61%. Short interest in Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Real Good Food Company Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) shares are -83.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -75.00% against 8.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.90% this quarter before jumping 71.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $66.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.65 million and $26.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 86.60% before jumping 70.30% in the following quarter.

RGF Dividends

Real Good Food Company Inc has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Real Good Food Company Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ:RGF)’s Major holders

Real Good Food Company Inc insiders hold 1.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.51% of the shares at 70.81% float percentage. In total, 69.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 9.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 0.7 million shares, or about 6.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.44 million.

We also have First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.25 million, or 2.17% of the shares, all valued at about 1.05 million.