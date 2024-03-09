PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) Stock Jumping 3.21% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.46, to imply a decrease of -6.19% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The PDSB share’s 52-week high remains $10.27, putting it -88.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.80. The company has a valuation of $169.86M, with an average of 1.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 691.48K shares over the past 3 months.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) trade information

After registering a -6.19% downside in the last session, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.68, dropping -6.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.15%, and 3.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.86%. Short interest in PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) saw shorts transact 5.01 million shares and set a 7.82 days time to cover.