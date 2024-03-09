On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON): How Can A Stock Be Up 22.69% Year To Date, But Still Loser

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares stood at 6.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.09, to imply an increase of 3.34% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The ONON share’s 52-week high remains $37.08, putting it -12.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.90. The company has a valuation of $10.53B, with an average of 4.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.01 million shares over the past 3 months.
On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information
After registering a 3.34% upside in the last session, On Holding AG (ONON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.72, jumping 3.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.50%, and 18.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.69%. Short interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) saw shorts transact 33.16 million shares and set a 6.71 days time to cover.
On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing On Holding AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. On Holding AG (ONON) shares are 12.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.21% against -6.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 50.50% compared to the previous financial year.
ONON Dividends
On Holding AG has its next earnings report out on March 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. On Holding AG has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders
On Holding AG insiders hold 19.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.37% of the shares at 71.14% float percentage. In total, 57.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 28.36 million shares (or 10.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $938.39 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 17.76 million shares, or about 6.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $587.78 million.
We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the On Holding AG (ONON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 8.24 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $272.68 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.88 million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about 161.38 million.