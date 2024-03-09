On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON): How Can A Stock Be Up 22.69% Year To Date, But Still Loser

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s traded shares stood at 6.53 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.09, to imply an increase of 3.34% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The ONON share’s 52-week high remains $37.08, putting it -12.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.90. The company has a valuation of $10.53B, with an average of 4.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

After registering a 3.34% upside in the last session, On Holding AG (ONON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.72, jumping 3.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.50%, and 18.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.69%. Short interest in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) saw shorts transact 33.16 million shares and set a 6.71 days time to cover.