ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Surging 22.46% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.88, to imply an increase of 3.24% or $1.41 in intraday trading. The ODD share’s 52-week high remains $56.00, putting it -24.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.12. The company has a valuation of $2.55B, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 603.73K shares over the past 3 months.

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) trade information

After registering a 3.24% upside in the last session, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.61, jumping 3.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.38%, and 2.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.55%. Short interest in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) saw shorts transact 2.46 million shares and set a 5.24 days time to cover.