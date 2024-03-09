Now Is The Time To Build A Position In United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s traded shares stood at 3.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $153.96, to imply an increase of 0.36% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The UPS share’s 52-week high remains $197.80, putting it -28.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $133.68. The company has a valuation of $131.27B, with an average of 3.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.36% upside in the last session, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 155.20, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.98%, and 4.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.08%. Short interest in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) saw shorts transact 10.67 million shares and set a 2.17 days time to cover.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Parcel Service, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) shares are -5.10% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -5.35% against -7.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -26.80% this quarter before falling -22.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $22.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.39 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -5.73% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.35% annually.

UPS Dividends

United Parcel Service, Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 6.49, with the share yield ticking at 4.22% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s Major holders

United Parcel Service, Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.22% of the shares at 72.23% float percentage. In total, 72.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 67.0 million shares (or 9.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 54.27 million shares, or about 7.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.73 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 22.6 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.05 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.26 million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about 3.09 billion.