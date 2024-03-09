Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s traded shares stood at 5.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $280.20, to imply a decrease of -2.19% or -$6.28 in intraday trading. The PANW share’s 52-week high remains $380.84, putting it -35.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $176.30. The company has a valuation of $90.53B, with an average of 12.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.88 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.19% downside in the last session, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 302.38, dropping -2.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.34%, and -23.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.98%. Short interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) saw shorts transact 12.93 million shares and set a 3.9 days time to cover.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palo Alto Networks Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) shares are 14.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.65% against 23.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.60% this quarter before falling -2.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 37 analysts is $1.97 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2024, a total of 37 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.16 billion.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc has its next earnings report out between May 21 and May 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Palo Alto Networks Inc insiders hold 1.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.82% of the shares at 85.86% float percentage. In total, 84.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.21 million shares (or 26.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.7 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 22.32 million shares, or about 22.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $5.7 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.54 million shares. This is just over 9.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.44 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.2 million, or 7.39% of the shares, all valued at about 1.84 billion.