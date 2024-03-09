Now Is The Time To Build A Position In NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.54, to imply a decrease of -4.34% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The NVCR share’s 52-week high remains $83.60, putting it -405.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.87. The company has a valuation of $1.77B, with an average of 1.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -4.34% downside in the last session, NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.04, dropping -4.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.78%, and 10.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.78%. Short interest in NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw shorts transact 6.13 million shares and set a 4.67 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NovoCure Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) shares are -17.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.77% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.00% this quarter before jumping 20.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $131.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $134.42 million.

NVCR Dividends

NovoCure Ltd has its next earnings report out on January 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NovoCure Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)’s Major holders

NovoCure Ltd insiders hold 1.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.97% of the shares at 87.06% float percentage. In total, 85.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.93 million shares (or 14.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $661.1 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 11.39 million shares, or about 10.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $472.71 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 7.53 million shares. This is just over 7.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $312.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.67 million, or 4.38% of the shares, all valued at about 103.13 million.