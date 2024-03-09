Now Is The Time To Build A Position In MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.45, to imply a decrease of -10.57% or -$2.3 in intraday trading. The MAX share’s 52-week high remains $22.81, putting it -17.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.08. The company has a valuation of $921.35M, with an average of 0.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 214.06K shares over the past 3 months.

MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) trade information

After registering a -10.57% downside in the last session, MediaAlpha Inc (MAX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.81, dropping -10.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.74%, and 53.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 74.44%. Short interest in MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX) saw shorts transact 1.24 million shares and set a 7.86 days time to cover.