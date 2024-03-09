Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX)’s traded shares stood at 3.1 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply an increase of 15.04% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The LCTX share’s 52-week high remains $1.57, putting it -20.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.84. The company has a valuation of $245.02M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 806.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) trade information

After registering a 15.04% upside in the last session, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4200, jumping 15.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.12%, and 23.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.27%. Short interest in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:LCTX) saw shorts transact 10.04 million shares and set a 11.68 days time to cover.