Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE:CRGY)’s traded shares stood at 3.01 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.85, to imply an increase of 1.97% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The CRGY share’s 52-week high remains $14.22, putting it -31.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.17. The company has a valuation of $993.97M, with an average of 1.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.97% upside in the last session, Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.23, jumping 1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.57%, and 0.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.87%. Short interest in Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE:CRGY) saw shorts transact 9.03 million shares and set a 10.01 days time to cover.

Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Crescent Energy Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) shares are -18.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.73% against 1.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -83.10% this quarter before jumping 109.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $585.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $595.55 million.

CRGY Dividends

Crescent Energy Co. has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Crescent Energy Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.53, with the share yield ticking at 4.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE:CRGY)’s Major holders

Crescent Energy Co. insiders hold 11.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.79% of the shares at 81.03% float percentage. In total, 71.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 8.17 million shares (or 8.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $88.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Texas – Teacher Retirement System with 8.03 million shares, or about 8.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $87.12 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.44 million shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.03 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 22.05 million.