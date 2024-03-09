Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ)

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares stood at 6.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.23, to imply a decrease of -6.44% or -$2.84 in intraday trading. The CCJ share’s 52-week high remains $51.33, putting it -24.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.69. The company has a valuation of $17.90B, with an average of 4.98 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -6.44% downside in the last session, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.47, dropping -6.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.76%, and -14.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.34%. Short interest in Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) saw shorts transact 16.65 million shares and set a 2.23 days time to cover.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cameco Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cameco Corp. (CCJ) shares are 11.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 270.18% against 13.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 20.00% this quarter before jumping 2,200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $503.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $511.81 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $531.53 million and $349.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.20% before jumping 46.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.73% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 87.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.88% annually.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corp. has its next earnings report out on April 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cameco Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 0.21% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corp. insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.14% of the shares at 73.23% float percentage. In total, 73.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.55 million shares (or 5.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $706.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 15.31 million shares, or about 3.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $479.73 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cameco Corp. (CCJ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 12.16 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $482.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.45 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 358.6 million.