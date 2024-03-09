Now Is The Time To Build A Position In ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX)’s traded shares stood at 10.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.22, to imply a decrease of -3.77% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The ASX share’s 52-week high remains $11.68, putting it -4.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.70. The company has a valuation of $23.89B, with an average of 6.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.74 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -3.77% downside in the last session, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.68, dropping -3.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.22%, and 21.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.23%. Short interest in ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX) saw shorts transact 4.86 million shares and set a 1.52 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) shares are 40.60% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.48% against 3.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $4.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.65 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.72% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 32.58% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.80% annually.

ASX Dividends

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out in April. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 5.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE:ASX)’s Major holders

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.12% of the shares at 7.12% float percentage. In total, 7.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lazard Asset Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 30.75 million shares (or 1.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $239.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 21.38 million shares, or about 0.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $166.57 million.

We also have iShares Semiconductor ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Semiconductor ETF holds roughly 6.72 million shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.57 million, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about 26.82 million.