AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.16, to imply a decrease of -6.87% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AGRI share’s 52-week high remains $52.00, putting it -32400.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $0.84M, with an average of 2.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

After registering a -6.87% downside in the last session, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1799, dropping -6.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.47%, and -29.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.95%. Short interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ:AGRI) saw shorts transact 40470.0 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.