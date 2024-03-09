Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)’s traded shares stood at 6.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $178.85, to imply a decrease of -0.95% or -$1.72 in intraday trading. The ABBV share’s 52-week high remains $182.42, putting it -2.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $130.96. The company has a valuation of $315.93B, with an average of 5.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -0.95% downside in the last session, Abbvie Inc (ABBV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 182.42, dropping -0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.03%, and 2.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.41%. Short interest in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) saw shorts transact 14.75 million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Abbvie Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Abbvie Inc (ABBV) shares are 20.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.45% against 4.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.90% this quarter before falling -3.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $11.97 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.52 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.22 billion and $13.87 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.10% before dropping -2.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.77% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 0.64% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.28% annually.

ABBV Dividends

Abbvie Inc has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Abbvie Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 5.99, with the share yield ticking at 3.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)’s Major holders

Abbvie Inc insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.06% of the shares at 72.17% float percentage. In total, 72.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 159.3 million shares (or 9.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 139.16 million shares, or about 7.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $18.75 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Abbvie Inc (ABBV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 55.03 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.41 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42.01 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 5.66 billion.