NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) Is Worth Considering At $7.35

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s traded shares stood at 10.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.35, to imply a decrease of -8.81% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The NXE share’s 52-week high remains $8.31, putting it -13.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.49. The company has a valuation of $3.84B, with an average of 6.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.53 million shares over the past 3 months.
NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information
After registering a -8.81% downside in the last session, NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.16, dropping -8.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.79%, and -7.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.00%. Short interest in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) saw shorts transact 39.22 million shares and set a 5.65 days time to cover.
NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing NexGen Energy Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) shares are 33.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.00% against 13.10%.
NXE Dividends
NexGen Energy Ltd has its next earnings report out on March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NexGen Energy Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders
NexGen Energy Ltd insiders hold 8.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.27% of the shares at 52.49% float percentage. In total, 48.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.15 million shares (or 4.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.61 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is L1 Capital Pty Ltd with 16.62 million shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $78.29 million.
We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 22.3 million shares. This is just over 4.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $133.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.18 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 47.95 million.