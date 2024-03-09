NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) Is Worth Considering At $7.35

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE)’s traded shares stood at 10.16 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.35, to imply a decrease of -8.81% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The NXE share’s 52-week high remains $8.31, putting it -13.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.49. The company has a valuation of $3.84B, with an average of 6.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

After registering a -8.81% downside in the last session, NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.16, dropping -8.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.79%, and -7.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.00%. Short interest in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) saw shorts transact 39.22 million shares and set a 5.65 days time to cover.