Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ: MREO) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2024, The Stock Is Up 54.98% Year-To-Date

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.58, to imply a decrease of -1.65% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The MREO share’s 52-week high remains $4.36, putting it -21.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 80.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $459.64M, with an average of 1.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside in the last session, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (MREO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.99, dropping -1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.82%, and -7.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 54.98%. Short interest in Mereo Biopharma Group Plc ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) saw shorts transact 2.78 million shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.