Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.44, to imply a decrease of -2.40% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The KOPN share’s 52-week high remains $2.82, putting it -15.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $279.26M, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.40% downside in the last session, Kopin Corp. (KOPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.77, dropping -2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.87%, and 22.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.20%. Short interest in Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw shorts transact 3.92 million shares and set a 1.27 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kopin Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kopin Corp. (KOPN) shares are 86.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 28.57% against -3.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $9.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.52 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.18 million and $10.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -25.90% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.15% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 25.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corp. has its next earnings report out on March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kopin Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Kopin Corp. insiders hold 6.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.18% of the shares at 32.27% float percentage. In total, 30.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc.. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 7.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 5.3 million shares, or about 4.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2023, these shares were worth $12.93 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kopin Corp. (KOPN) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.71 million shares. This is just over 3.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.37 million, or 1.19% of the shares, all valued at about 3.34 million.