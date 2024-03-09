Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI): How Can A Stock Be Up 7.10% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s traded shares stood at 4.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.73, to imply an increase of 0.67% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The JCI share’s 52-week high remains $70.43, putting it -14.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.90. The company has a valuation of $42.07B, with an average of 5.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.67% upside in the last session, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 61.97, jumping 0.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.68%, and 13.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.10%. Short interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw shorts transact 7.24 million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Johnson Controls International plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares are 8.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.43% against 19.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $6.74 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.54 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 3.38% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.72% annually.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc has its next earnings report out between May 03 and May 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Johnson Controls International plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.47, with the share yield ticking at 2.38% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Johnson Controls International plc insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.94% of the shares at 93.21% float percentage. In total, 92.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 61.4 million shares (or 9.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.18 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 60.91 million shares, or about 8.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $4.15 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 31.46 million shares. This is just over 4.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.14 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.36 million, or 3.14% of the shares, all valued at about 1.46 billion.