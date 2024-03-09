Is Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE: EVC) Poised For Further Drops At A -5.37% Distance From The Low?

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC)’s traded shares stood at 4.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply a decrease of -6.29% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The EVC share’s 52-week high remains $6.77, putting it -354.36% down since that peak but still an impressive -5.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.57. The company has a valuation of $131.12M, with an average of 1.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 537.19K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -6.29% downside in the last session, Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.8000, dropping -6.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -60.69%, and -60.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.27%. Short interest in Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC) saw shorts transact 1.81 million shares and set a 7.06 days time to cover.

Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Entravision Communications Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) shares are -57.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 276.47% against 20.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before jumping 300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $262.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $300.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $239.01 million and $258.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.70% before jumping 16.10% in the following quarter.

EVC Dividends

Entravision Communications Corp. has its next earnings report out between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Entravision Communications Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 13.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Entravision Communications Corp. (NYSE:EVC)’s Major holders

Entravision Communications Corp. insiders hold 26.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.93% of the shares at 87.81% float percentage. In total, 64.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by American Century Companies, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.62 million shares (or 13.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.14 million shares, or about 7.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $26.97 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Entravision Communications Corp. (EVC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 7.96 million shares. This is just over 10.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.59 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 6.98 million.