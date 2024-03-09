Is Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OCTO) Expensive At $0.76? Check These Facts.

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.76, to imply an increase of 16.93% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The OCTO share’s 52-week high remains $8.40, putting it -1005.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $3.21M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 305.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO) trade information

After registering a 16.93% upside in the last session, Eightco Holdings Inc (OCTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7600, jumping 16.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.86%, and 37.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.78%. Short interest in Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 0.35 days time to cover.