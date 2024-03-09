Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc At $10.18: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.18, to imply an increase of 12.74% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The INO share’s 52-week high remains $14.88, putting it -46.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.89. The company has a valuation of $237.91M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 454.17K shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 12.74% upside in the last session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.74, jumping 12.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.60%, and 92.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.34%. Short interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) saw shorts transact 1.74 million shares and set a 3.86 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) shares are 88.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.60% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.10% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $130k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $130k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $114k and $226k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.00% before dropping -42.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.49% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a 36.75% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 41.50% annually.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between May 08 and May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 1.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.01% of the shares at 19.32% float percentage. In total, 19.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.07 million shares (or 7.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 7.6 million shares, or about 2.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.39 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Strategic Small-Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8.26 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.06 million, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about 1.81 million.