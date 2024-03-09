How Much Is Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s traded shares stood at 4.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $97.99, to imply a decrease of -2.74% or -$2.76 in intraday trading. The NET share’s 52-week high remains $116.00, putting it -18.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.90. The company has a valuation of $33.09B, with an average of 3.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -2.74% downside in the last session, Cloudflare Inc (NET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 104.02, dropping -2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.93%, and 17.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.69%. Short interest in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) saw shorts transact 12.01 million shares and set a 2.11 days time to cover.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

Cloudflare Inc (NET) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cloudflare Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cloudflare Inc (NET) shares are 54.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.37% against 23.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.50% this quarter before jumping 30.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $373.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $393.44 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $290.8 million and $308.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.30% before jumping 27.50% in the following quarter.

NET Dividends

Cloudflare Inc has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cloudflare Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Cloudflare Inc insiders hold 1.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.28% of the shares at 87.19% float percentage. In total, 86.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.12 million shares (or 10.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.1 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 31.51 million shares, or about 10.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.06 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cloudflare Inc (NET) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 18.25 million shares. This is just over 6.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.19 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.59 million, or 2.94% of the shares, all valued at about 561.5 million.