Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) Stock Has Dropped -13.07% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s traded shares stood at 3.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.57, to imply an increase of 0.07% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HR share’s 52-week high remains $20.32, putting it -49.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.06. The company has a valuation of $5.17B, with an average of 3.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.07% upside in the last session, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.92, jumping 0.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.23%, and -13.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.24%. Short interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) saw shorts transact 9.59 million shares and set a 3.38 days time to cover.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Healthcare Realty Trust Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) shares are -18.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.00% against -2.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.50% this quarter before jumping 45.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $326.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $328.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $329 million and $331.59 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -0.70% before dropping -1.00% in the following quarter.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has its next earnings report out between May 01 and May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.24, with the share yield ticking at 9.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.20% of the shares at 106.89% float percentage. In total, 106.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cohen & Steers Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63.53 million shares (or 16.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.2 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 53.99 million shares, or about 14.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.02 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 16.05 million shares. This is just over 4.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $313.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.91 million, or 3.13% of the shares, all valued at about 181.89 million.